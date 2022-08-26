 
Friday Aug 26 2022
Web Desk

Shakira tried to get back with Gerard Pique after finding out about Clara affair: Report

Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Shakira reportedly tried to save her relationship with ex Gerard Pique after finding out about his affair with PR student Clara Chia Marti.

However, the Barcelona player went back to Marti after she made an effort to make him jealous by going out with another man.

Journalist Marisa Martin-Blazquez said as per Marca Magazine that the sports star and Marti have been dating for a year while Pique was still romancing the Waka Waka hit-maker.

"First of all, they deny that they've been seeing each other for six months, they've been seeing each other for a year," claimed Martin-Blazquez.

"When Shakira discovers the infidelity she thinks it is something temporary, they talk and commit to strengthening their relationship," the journalist added.

But Marti started going out with another guy and turned the situation in her favour after getting to know about Shakira giving her relationship with Pique another chance.

"She (Clara Chia) felt bad and hooked up with a guy, and when Pique found out, he got itchy and resumed the relationship," Martin-Blazquez revealed.

Following which the footballer ended his 12-year-long relationship with the mother of his two sons, Sasha and Milan, and also informed his parents about the decision.

"Pique informs them that his relationship with Shakira is exhausted and that the children are an added difficulty, the parents urge him to get a divorce," said Martin-Blazquez.

Later, he introduced his new flame to his parents and cut ties with Shakira and the two announce their split in June without disclosing the reason behind their breakup.

Pique made his relationship public with Marti after he was spotted getting intimate with her at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia only two months after Shakira split.


