Jennifer Lopez ‘so happy to be Mrs. Ben Affleck’: ‘She’s on top of the world’

Jennifer Lopez feels she's “on top of the world” ever since she tied the knot with the love of her life Ben Affleck last month in intimate Las Vegas wedding.



An insider close to the newlyweds spilled to Hollywood Life that the Marry Me star and Argo actor are making the most of their second “romantic” Italian honeymoon.

The lovebirds will head straight back to their work places after the trip as both JLo and Affleck have a tight schedule planned, the source revealed.

“Ben and Jennifer will both head straight back to work after their honeymoon. He’s still in the middle of editing his Nike movie and she’s about to start shooting her new Netflix show [Atlas],” the insider said.

“So their schedules are very tight, they had to do a lot of juggling to fit everything in,” the source added. “But the good news is Jennifer’s shooting here [in LA] so they’ll be coming home to each other every night.”

“It was originally going to shoot in Canada so this is much better for newlywed life,” continued the source.

As for their honeymoon, “Getting away together to Italy is romantic but really for them, the most romantic thing is creating a life together as husband and wife,” the insider explained.

“They both have a ton going on with work and with the kids’ new school year and then on top of that the remodel,” the outlet shared.

“A lot of people would be stressed but Jennifer’s very serene about it all. She’s just so happy to be Mrs. Ben Affleck, she’s on top of the world,” noted the source.

The duo decided to throw a lavish three-day wedding bash for their family and friends at Affleck’s Georgia estate after tying the knot in a low-key ceremony.

Following which, they jetted off to Italy to celebrate their union alone for a second time after bringing kids to their first honeymoon in Europe.