 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry locked in ‘emergency meetings’ with Netflix

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry locked in ‘emergency meetings’ with Netflix
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry locked in ‘emergency meetings’ with Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been sitting for “All-hands-on-deck” meetings with corporate giants from Netflix.

An inside source from the entertainment newsletter The Ankler issued this claim.

The insider began by explaining Netflix's requirements following Pearl's cancellation, as well as the dipping subscriber counts.

According to the source, “Harry and Meghan called an all-hands meeting. They were deeply concerned about the optics of this.”

Even “Meghan wanted to talk to Ted [Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix],” the source added before concluding.

This claim comes shortly after royal commentator Daniela Elser branded the couple “completely unsuccessful” in the US and argued that their “novelty factor had worn off.”

“Harry and Meghan might have titles and the Buckingham Palace Wi-Fi password but that is not enough of a distinction for big companies to merrily tip millions into their bank accounts for the chance to work with them. They have to actually do something to prove themselves," she admitted to News.com.au at the time.”

“They can’t just hope they can coast along on the whiff of a mothballed HRH here forever more.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Anne’s leaked ‘love letters’ are ‘too hot to handle’: Details

Princess Anne’s leaked ‘love letters’ are ‘too hot to handle’: Details
Harry, Meghan won praise for continuing royal tour after fire incident in Archie’s room

Harry, Meghan won praise for continuing royal tour after fire incident in Archie’s room
Meghan Markle ‘getting revenge’ from Royal Family with Spotify podcast

Meghan Markle ‘getting revenge’ from Royal Family with Spotify podcast
Prince Harry’s dirt slinging memoir to be a 'hit' with fans planning downfall

Prince Harry’s dirt slinging memoir to be a 'hit' with fans planning downfall
Prince Harry warned of getting ‘cut off’ by Royal Family soon

Prince Harry warned of getting ‘cut off’ by Royal Family soon
Paris Hilton cheers for ‘queen’ Britney Spears as she celebrates Elton John duet

Paris Hilton cheers for ‘queen’ Britney Spears as she celebrates Elton John duet

Kate Middleton wanted to end 'ugliness' with Meghan, Harry at Platinum Jubilee

Kate Middleton wanted to end 'ugliness' with Meghan, Harry at Platinum Jubilee
Princess Diana’s tragic car crash in Paris: 104 conspiracy theories leaked

Princess Diana’s tragic car crash in Paris: 104 conspiracy theories leaked
'Amber Heard to run off to Israel, will marry bff Eve to dodge Johnny Depp'

'Amber Heard to run off to Israel, will marry bff Eve to dodge Johnny Depp'
Princess Diana 'wanted people to see' her on final shoot: 'Asked to be photographed'

Princess Diana 'wanted people to see' her on final shoot: 'Asked to be photographed'
Meghan Markle mistaken for American star by animal rights lawyer: 'Is this Megan Fox?'

Meghan Markle mistaken for American star by animal rights lawyer: 'Is this Megan Fox?'

Latest

view all