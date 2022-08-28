Princess Anne’s leaked ‘love letters’ are ‘too hot to handle’: Details

file footage

Princess Anne found herself in the middle of a royal scandal in the 80s when ‘love letters’ exchanged between her and Timothy Laurence were found, and as per a royal expert, they were ‘too hot to handle’.



As per Express UK, letters exchanged between Anne, the Queen’s daughter, and Timothy, the Queen’s equerry, were leaked to The Sun in the late 80s, and were touted to be of an ‘extremely personal and intimate nature’.

It is pertinent to mention that at the time of the scandalous leak, Princess Anne was still married to Captain Mark Phillips, the father of her two children, Peter and Zara.

Experts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie discussed the scandal on the latest episode of the Royally Obsessed podcast, with Bowie asking Fiorito: “Did you know the history of, sort of, their relationship?”

She then added: “Apparently, the separation announcement (of Anne and Mark) came just a handful of months after letters from Timothy, the Queen's 34-year-old equerry were delivered to The Sun tabloid, anonymously, in 1989.”

“The contents of the letters weren't revealed by The Sun… They passed them along to Scotland Yard, who proceeded a massive investigation... they still could not figure out who, basically, spilled that tea to the tabloid that there was a romantic relationship going on between Anne and Timothy,” Bowie continued.

She further shared: “Apparently, the only things that were revealed about the letters, at the time, was that they were of extremely personal and intimate nature, and, quote, too hot to handle.”

At the time, Buckingham Palace addressed the controversy by admitting to the affair between Anne and Timothy, issuing a statement that said: “The stolen letters were addressed to the Princess Royal by Commander Timothy Laurence, the Queen’s Equerry.”