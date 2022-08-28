Meghan Markle told to ‘never step foot’ in Africa over ‘offensive’ comment

 
Meghan Markle was slammed by South Africans online after she recalled her son Archie’s nursery catching fire during her time in the country, with one critic even asking her to never return, reported Express UK.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her Archetypes podcast earlier this week, speaking on ‘ambitions’ with guest Serena Williams. During the show, she relayed how their ‘housing unit’ in Africa went up in flames while Archie was there as Harry and her tended to royal duties.

“There was no smoke detector. Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway went in, fire extinguished,” Meghan had shared.

However, her story was met with criticism from South Africans, who took offense at Meghan seemingly throwing shade at the country’s lax security situation, and for calling her residence a ‘housing unit’.

Also part of the criticism was The Snaymaan Podcast host Lulama Anderson, who tweeted: “Meghan Markle doesn't care how she portrays South Africa, she must never step foot here ever again.”

He also shared: “Optics will suggest that South Africa is not safe...”


