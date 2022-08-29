Common drink that raises risk of heart disease by 42%

A refreshing drink. — Unsplash

Common sugary drinks can increase risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD).

Study was conducted on more than 100,000 women without history of CVD.

Women who took even one serving daily were found to be at 26% higher risk of developing clogged arteries with cholesterol plaques.

Common sugary drinks like caloric soft drinks, sweetened teas, and fruit juices with added sugar can seriously increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), according to a study published in Journal of the American Heart.

A daily serving of sugary beverages can increase the chances of CVD by 20%. Fruit juices that have added sugar can be even worse increasing the CVD risk by 42%.

A study conducted on more than 100,000 women without a history of CVD or diabetes showed the impact of sugary drinks on the heart.

Women who took even one serving daily were found to be at a 26% higher risk of deteriorated heart health and developing clogged arteries with cholesterol plaques compared to those who did not.

These women also had a 21% more chance of experiencing a stroke. They were also likelier to be obese.



The lead author of the study clarified that their study did not prove cause and effect. However, based on their observations, the researchers hypothesized that sugar could increase CVD risk in multiple ways.

For example, liquid refreshments with added sugars can increase glucose levels in the blood along with insulin.

Increased sugar levels lead to not only obesity but also oxidative stress and inflammation, unhealthy cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes. All these conditions are strongly associated with atherosclerosis, the narrowing of arteries, a major cause of heart attack.

A regular small can of soda contains over eight teaspoons of sugar which is about 130 calories. The American Heart Association recommends the limit to less than 100 calories a day for women. For men, the limitation is 150 calories.

Unfortunately, diet beverages are useless too because they contain artificial sweeteners which have also proven to be harmful to health.