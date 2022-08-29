 
Sci-Tech
Monday Aug 29 2022
TDTech desk

Geo News becomes first Pakistani news channel to hit 1 million followers

TDTech desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Geo News logo. — Facebook
Geo News has achieved the milestone of becoming the first media outlet in Pakistan with one million followers on the famous video-sharing app TikTok. 

TikTok account of the media outlet has about 1,700 videos with 10.2 million likes. 

— Screengrab/TikTok
The account posts a variety of videos including political news, sports news, entertainment stories, the current situation in Pakistan and interviews with celebrities, politicians, athletes and many famous personalities. 

This allows the users to have an experience with a broad range of topics.  

