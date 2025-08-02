New WhatsApp feature enables real-time voice chats with Meta AI

This representational image shows an illustration of the WhatsApp logo. — Unsplash

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that allows users to initiate real-time voice chats with Meta AI, introducing a more accessible way to interact with the chatbot.

The new feature, available to some beta testers in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.21.10.76 update (accessible via the TestFlight app), is set to roll out more widely in the coming weeks, according to WABetaInfo.

With this update, users can begin a voice session with Meta AI by tapping the waveform icon in the Chats tab.

Additionally, users can enable a setting in voice preferences to start voice chats automatically when opening Meta AI from this tab. This setting is off by default, giving users full control over when voice interactions begin.

WhatsApp also allows some users to instantly initiate a voice conversation with Meta AI directly from the Calls tab, without any additional action.

This screenshot shows the new WhatsApp feature. — WABetaInfo

The updated interface includes pre-made prompt suggestions to help users start conversations on a variety of topics — especially useful for those unsure of what to ask or say to Meta AI.

Users can also quickly attach and share photos from their gallery or camera within the text input area to visually support their queries or messages.

Voice chats with Meta AI can continue in the background while users switch to other apps by tapping the "collapse" icon. This enables Meta AI to listen and provide feedback as users read notes aloud or browse websites — creating a seamless, phone call-like experience.

Importantly, privacy remains a priority: users can mute the microphone or manually end the voice session by tapping the close button or switching back to text chat.

On iOS, an orange dot appears in the top-right corner of the screen (near the signal and battery icons) whenever an app actively uses the microphone. This is part of Apple’s system-level privacy protections and cannot be modified, hidden, or overridden by any app, including WhatsApp.

This new voice chat feature eliminates the need to type — especially helpful for users who are multitasking, driving, or have mobility challenges.