Which celestial events will light up skies in August?

Members of the York Astronomical Society prepare to view the annual Perseids meteor shower in the village of Rufforth, near York, northern England. — AFP/File

August is set to dazzle observers with a Full Sturgeon Moon, a spectacular conjunction of Jupiter and Venus, and the peak of the highly anticipated Perseid meteor shower.

According to Fox Weather, the celestial show will kick off with the Sturgeon Moon, the eighth full moon of the year. It will reach its peak illumination at 3:55am EDT on August 9, though it will grace the night sky as a full and bright orb for several nights during this peak.

The name "Sturgeon Moon" dates back to Native American and colonial traditions, signifying the period when the large freshwater sturgeon fish were most easily caught in North American waterways, Fox Weather reported.

Unlike last year, August 2025 will not feature a Blue Moon, as there are only 12 full Moons on the calendar this year. The next Blue Moon, which can refer either to the second full moon in a calendar month or the third full moon in a season with four events, is not expected until May 2026.

In the days following the full moon, early risers will be in for a treat with a breathtaking planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Venus.

On August 12, these two bright planets will appear exceptionally close together in the predawn sky.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) advises that the conjunction will be best viewed after 4am EST, though clear visibility of the eastern horizon will be key.

While a telescope is not necessary to witness this striking alignment, using a viewing device could certainly enhance the experience.

Finally, one of the year's most anticipated astronomical events, the Perseid meteor shower, will reach its peak during the overnight hours of August 11 to 12.

The Perseids, which originate from the dusty debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle, are renowned for their prolific display, potentially producing up to 100 meteors per hour.

Nasa also highlighted that the Perseids are known for producing numerous fireballs, adding to their allure.

In North America, the display can begin as early as 10pm and extend into the pre-dawn hours.