 
world
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
AFP

Getting difficult for Russia to find new recruits for Ukraine war: Pentagon

By
AFP

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Russian army soldiers march at the Mamaev Kurgan, a World War II memorial in Volgograd, Russia on July 11. Agencies
Russian army soldiers march at the Mamaev Kurgan, a World War II memorial in Volgograd, Russia on July 11. Agencies

WASHINGTON: Russia is struggling to find more soldiers to fight in Ukraine, even tapping prisons, and many new recruits are older, in poor shape and lacking training, a senior US defense official said Monday.

The official noted Russian President Vladimir Putin´s decree last Thursday to increase the headcount of the country´s army by about 10 percent to 1.15 million servicemen, starting January next year.

After experiencing significant setbacks and heavy troop losses in six months after invading Ukraine, the Pentagon believes that "this effort is unlikely to succeed, as Russia has historically not met personnel and strength targets," the official said.

"Russia has already begun trying to expand recruitment efforts," the official told journalists on the basis of anonymity.

"They´ve done this in part by eliminating the upper age limit for new recruits, and also by recruiting of prisoners," the official said.

"Many of these new recruits have been observed as older, unfit and ill-trained," the official said.

The Pentagon´s conclusion is that any more recruits added may not effectively expand overall combat power by the end of the year, according to the official.

Even before the war, Russia´s armed forces may have been 150,000 short of their stated goal of one million, the official said.

In early August, US Under Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl estimated that 70-80,000 Russians had been killed or wounded in Ukraine since the invasion on February 24.

More From World:

Two killed as Iraq's powerful Sadr quits politics, loyalists storm complex

Two killed as Iraq's powerful Sadr quits politics, loyalists storm complex
India's status as world's fastest growing major economy to be short-lived: poll

India's status as world's fastest growing major economy to be short-lived: poll
6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra island

6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra island
Elon Musk says world still needs oil and gas

Elon Musk says world still needs oil and gas
Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply saddened’ after more than 1,000 deaths in Pakistan floods

Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply saddened’ after more than 1,000 deaths in Pakistan floods
Why does Elon Musk's mother sleep in garage when she visits billionaire son?

Why does Elon Musk's mother sleep in garage when she visits billionaire son?
VIDEO: Man who burnt woman to death for refusing proposal seen smiling

VIDEO: Man who burnt woman to death for refusing proposal seen smiling
Lion kills man at Ghana zoo who entered its enclosure

Lion kills man at Ghana zoo who entered its enclosure
Dollar hits 20-year high as markets hunker down for higher rates for longer

Dollar hits 20-year high as markets hunker down for higher rates for longer
'Keep dancing': Hillary Clinton posts old dance photo to defend Finland PM

'Keep dancing': Hillary Clinton posts old dance photo to defend Finland PM
Canada sees west coast LNG revival as world scrambles for gas

Canada sees west coast LNG revival as world scrambles for gas
India's state-funded helmet promises 'fresh air' in battle on winter smog

India's state-funded helmet promises 'fresh air' in battle on winter smog

Latest

view all