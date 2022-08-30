 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
BTS Jungkook rules over Seoul prior to his birthday

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

BTS Jungkook featured ads and billboards are spread all across the city in the honor of his birthday
BTS Jungkook’s birthday is just a few days away and the city is already filled with his advertisements, billboards, and more.

As the birthday is getting closer, the number of Jungkook featured billboards and advertisements is increasing across Seoul, in order to celebrate his special day.

One of the tweeted fans, “Seriously Jungkook is plastered everywhere in Seoul to the point it’s scary. No, but all the LED boards I’ve seen are about Jungkook..”

Subway ads also feature him:

Jungkook’s face is ruling the billboards across the city:

Some shopping centers have also cared to run videos of Jungkook like Lotte World.

Another netizen tweeted “Jungkookie’s birthday video shining bright at Itaewon. It’s too pretty. Our Jungkookie’s cool and pretty looks with the clouds and the night. I only spent a little time looking at the video but I was happy. Thank you for the video ad.”

Even the top of the taxis and sides of the buses have Jungkook’s photo running on them.

