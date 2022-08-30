Meghan Markle seeks ‘some kind of reference’ to her and Princess Diana, sources claim

Meghan Markle, in her latest bombshell interview, seemingly took a dig at the royal family and the British media.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently sat down with US magazine The Cut this week - discussing her journey from the royal family exit to her new life in Montecito, has been looking for some references to the late Princess of Wales, Lady Diana.

Royal sources have expressed their concerns that Meghan has been overshadowing the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death with her bombshell interview and podcast.

Insiders told Page Six that Meghan had no say in when the story would publish, but it is shocking that the story comes just two days before the 25th anniversary of death of Diana, who tragically died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, at age 36.

“It seems that Meghan always needs there to be some kind of reference to her and Diana,” one source told the outlet.

“But on this particular occasion, her camp could have asked for the story to run after the anniversary. It does make things all about Meghan,” it added.

Another insider claimed that Meghan, who is set to release the second episode of her new Spotify podcast Archetype, with Mariah Carey on Tuesday, a day before the anniversary, has been making it all about herself.

“She will have been under contract to do publicity for Spotify,” the source said. “Knowing how Harry feels about his mother, the last thing she would want to do is upset him. But Spotify did announce earlier this year that the podcast would be out in late summer.”

Prince Harry, 37, and William, 40, will commemorate Diana’s death anniversary separately.