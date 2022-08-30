Meghan Markle teases 'love story' documentary with Prince Harry

file footage

Meghan Markle in her latest bombshell interview teased that she may be working on a documentary with Prince Harry which could focus on their ‘love story’.



The Duchess of Sussex sat down with The Cut’s Allison P. Davis for a tell-all interview full of explosive bombshells; the two chatted about Meghan’s relations with the royals as well as her plans for the future with her husband.

Interestingly, when inquired about her and Prince Harry’s rumoured at-home style docu series with Netflix, Meghan shared: “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story.”

Meghan was then asked if “what they are currently filming is a documentary about their love story,” and replied: “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey… I don’t read any press. So, I don’t know what’s confirmed.”

“When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story,” Meghan added.