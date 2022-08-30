Kim Kardashian on receiving hate over infamous ‘work’ comments: ‘I’m mortified’

Kim Kardashian said she was “mortified” after receiving online hate over her comments regarding women in business when she told them to “get your (expletive) up and work.”

In latest trailer of The Kardashians, the Skims founder, 41, discussed the controversy with her sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, saying she now understands why people were upset.

“You saw all of the backlash on the Variety interview?” the ex-wife of Kanye West can be heard saying in the voice-over narration.

“No one sympathizes with you,” the Good American co-founder responded to Kim’s statement.

“I’m mortified, and I do understand why people were upset,” Kim told her sister.

For the unversed, Kim urged women to “get your (expletive) up and work,” and Khloe agreed with the advice, saying, “that's so true, yeah" back in March attracting immense backlash.

Later, the mother of four clarified her remarks in a conversation with Robin Roberts of Good Morning America.

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite, really with no context,” Kim said.

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard,” she clarified.

“I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”