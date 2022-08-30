 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian on receiving hate over infamous ‘work’ comments: ‘I’m mortified’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Kim Kardashian on receiving hate over infamous ‘work’ comments: ‘I’m mortified’
Kim Kardashian on receiving hate over infamous ‘work’ comments: ‘I’m mortified’

Kim Kardashian said she was “mortified” after receiving online hate over her comments regarding women in business when she told them to “get your (expletive) up and work.”

In latest trailer of The Kardashians, the Skims founder, 41, discussed the controversy with her sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, saying she now understands why people were upset.

“You saw all of the backlash on the Variety interview?” the ex-wife of Kanye West can be heard saying in the voice-over narration.

“No one sympathizes with you,” the Good American co-founder responded to Kim’s statement.

“I’m mortified, and I do understand why people were upset,” Kim told her sister.

For the unversed, Kim urged women to “get your (expletive) up and work,” and Khloe agreed with the advice, saying, “that's so true, yeah" back in March attracting immense backlash.

Later, the mother of four clarified her remarks in a conversation with Robin Roberts of Good Morning America.

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite, really with no context,” Kim said.

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard,” she clarified.

“I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

More From Entertainment:

Pierce Brosnan has the best response to trolls body shaming his wife Keely Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan has the best response to trolls body shaming his wife Keely Brosnan
Meghan Markle told to ‘more careful’ after latest bombshell

Meghan Markle told to ‘more careful’ after latest bombshell
Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children N-word

Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children N-word
Meghan Markle reveals if Prince Harry ‘feels isolated’ away from Royals

Meghan Markle reveals if Prince Harry ‘feels isolated’ away from Royals
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck touch down in LA after Italian honeymoon

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck touch down in LA after Italian honeymoon
Meghan Markle teases 'love story' documentary with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle teases 'love story' documentary with Prince Harry

Kim Kardashian turns into Barbie, dons mini pink camo dress in new snaps

Kim Kardashian turns into Barbie, dons mini pink camo dress in new snaps
Britney Spears, Elton John planning ‘huge production’ for ‘Hold Me Closer’ video

Britney Spears, Elton John planning ‘huge production’ for ‘Hold Me Closer’ video
Ukrainian ballet dancers twirl on US stage

Ukrainian ballet dancers twirl on US stage
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk haven’t reconciled: ‘They are co-parenting’

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk haven’t reconciled: ‘They are co-parenting’

Latest

view all