A representational image of students appearing in an exam. — APP/File

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Wednesday announced the result of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part ll.

The results were released at 12:30pm. Students can check their results in four ways:

1. FBISE's website

2. By sending SMS on 5050 with the format: FB(Space)[Roll Number] to obtain results on mobile

3. Telephone exchange by calling (051) 9269555-59

4. Check in the gazette given below