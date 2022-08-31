 
sports
Boxer Amir Khan donates to Imran Khan's flood relief scheme

(L-R) Imran Khan, Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdooom. — The News
Boxer Amir Khan has donated £20k to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's flood relief scheme, reported The Bolton News.

The boxing champion joined the three-hour telethon run by the former prime minister and announced a weekly donation to help Pakistanis suffering due to devastating floods. 

The floods in Pakistan have proven to be catastrophic having destroyed a million homes. Millions of people have been affected and over a thousand have died. 

Apart from dialling into Khan's live programme, Amir announced on social media that his charity foundation was helping with rescue missions and working on the ground.

He called during the telethon and said: "Hello Salaam, Amir Khan here, Imran Khan bhai, how are you, are you well?"

He praised Khan's "amazing work" and announced details about his donations.

In three hours, Khan's televised request raised five billion rupees for the flood affectees who are now deprived of all basic needs like food, water, and clothing.

