Wednesday Aug 31 2022
Meghan Markle told Archie fire would look bad for 'South Africa': 'She bolted in'

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Meghan Markle rushed back to her home to checkup on Archie after his nursery caught fire, reveals an insider.

The Duchess of Sussex was on an official visit to South Africa in 2019 when she was informed that there was a fire at her four-month-old son's nursery.

While Meghan was allegedly forced to continue her duty in the country, an insider now reveals how she reacted the moment she came back to see her child.

Meghan "bolted" inside "like every mother would" in fear of her child

The source added: "When we got to the house the house-keeper called me and showed me the heater that was burnt and told me what happened and said the child was not in the room at the time the heater burnt.

"She said they smelt it, went up and saw the smoke. The house didn't burn, the room didn't burn. I didn't see the fire but I saw the heater when it came out of the room. The plastic was severely melted."

They continued: "The fire was not reported. When we were outside we discussed what we were going to do about this. The consensus was "guys this is gonna look bad for us or South Africa or whoever.

"The British police guys actually told us guys just leave it as it is, don't talk about this' so we decided not to expose this thing.

"That's why we kept quiet back then because we knew we were going to get a backlash."

After the fire, Meghan and husband Harry decided to move out to another house. 

"We immediately moved out of that house to a second place not five minutes away from where we were stationed but none of us were told where they were staying after the fire," the insider noted.

