Wednesday Aug 31 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Two changes likely in Pakistan squad in match against Hong Kong

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Pakistan celebrate a wicket against India in Asia Cup 2022. — ICC/File
Two major changes are likely to be made to the Pakistan squad as the side prepares to face Hong Kong in its second Asia Cup 2022 fixture slated to be played in Sharjah on Friday, sources privy to the matter said.

They said that it has been suggested that pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf be given rest in this match as the two got cramps during the Asia Cup match against India.

As per the sources, the duo is expected to be replaced by Hasan Ali and Muhammad Hasnain. However, the Men in Green will attend a training session at the ICC Academy Ground tonight at 10pm.

Pakistan's current squad

  • Babar Azam (captain)
  • Shadab Khan (vice-captain)
  • Asif Ali
  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Haider Ali
  • Haris Rauf
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Khushdil Shah
  • Mohammad Hasnain
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Mohammad Rizwan
  • Naseem Shah
  • Shahnawaz Dahani
  • Usman Qadir

Group matches schedule

  • September 2 — vs Hong Kong in Sharjah at 7pm Pakistan time.
  • Super Four matches will be played from September 3-9.

