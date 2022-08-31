 
world
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Maths teacher tied to tree, beaten up for giving poor marks

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Screengrab from video of the incident tweeted by ANI.
Screengrab from video of the incident tweeted by ANI.

A mathematics teacher was allegedly tied up to a tree and beaten up by school students for giving poor marks in a district in the Jharkhand state of India, NDTV reported citing police.

The incident came in response to the result of a mathematics practical examination awarding "Grade DD" to a group of 11 students of class 9. The grade declared is considered no less than a fail.

The police said that no FIR was lodged against the offence as the school management did not file any complaint on the affected teacher's behalf.

Related items

"The school management refused to lodge a case saying that it might spoil the careers of the students," the publication quoted a cop as saying.

He said that a clerk of the school was also subjected to the violence in this incident but none of the victims made any complaint.

On the other hand, the students involved in the matter allege that they failed due to extremely low marks given by the teacher and the clerk uploaded the results on the official website.

The police official further stated that the school management failed to show the result in question and mention the date on which it was uploaded, raising doubts if the students committed the offence on the basis of a rumour.

More From World:

Queen Elizabeth to break tradition on appointment of new British prime minister

Queen Elizabeth to break tradition on appointment of new British prime minister
Taliban celebrate anniversary of foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Taliban celebrate anniversary of foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Taiwan vows to 'counter-attack' if China's forces enter its territory

Taiwan vows to 'counter-attack' if China's forces enter its territory
Indian weddings may help Thailand's tourism sector make more money

Indian weddings may help Thailand's tourism sector make more money
Malaysia's Mahathir, 97, in hospital after testing positive for COVID

Malaysia's Mahathir, 97, in hospital after testing positive for COVID
'Allergic to gravity': This woman faints up to 10 times a day

'Allergic to gravity': This woman faints up to 10 times a day
Last Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev passes away at 91

Last Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev passes away at 91
'Weirdly awesome': Man sets record for longest trip in pumpkin boat

'Weirdly awesome': Man sets record for longest trip in pumpkin boat
Parched UAE turns to science to squeeze more rainfall from clouds

Parched UAE turns to science to squeeze more rainfall from clouds
Half the world's healthcare lacks basic hygiene services, says UN

Half the world's healthcare lacks basic hygiene services, says UN

Latest

view all