Wednesday Aug 31 2022
Mariah Carey breaks silence on her first marriage in Meghan Markle’s podcast

Mariah Carey opened up on the significance of her 1997 album Butterfly on Meghan Markle’s new Spotify podcast, Archetypes.

According to Independent, the singer revealed to Duchess of Sussex how her album was written at the “pivotal moment” in her life.

The songstress officially split from her first ex-husband, Tommy Mottola in 1998, as she felt suffocated in a relationship.

The former couple’s relationship began in 1991 while Mottola was the head of Sony Music.

“Writing and producing and living in the studio and leaving the past life that I had with my first ex-husband behind was extremely difficult,” said Always Be My Baby crooner.

She further mentioned, “In my first marriage, I was very much what’s the word? I was kind of locked away and I was sort of given the rules and had to stick with them.”

The singer also told Markle that the song revived her “confidence as a writer” when she left her first hubby.

