Thursday Sep 01 2022
Government jacks up petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

A representational image. — Reuters/File
The Federal government once again early Thursday announced increasing the price of petrol by Rs2.07 per litre for the first half of September 2022, a statement issued by the Finance Division said.

Following the changes in the prices, petrol will now be available for Rs235.98 per litre.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase of Rs2.99 in the price of high-speed diesel, after which the new price will stand at Rs247.43 per. However, the price of light diesel oil will be 201.54 per litre after an increase of Rs 9.79 per litre has also been increased.

According to the notification issued by Finance Division, the new price of kerosene oil has been fixed at Rs210.32 per litre after an increase of Rs10.92 per litre.

According to the notification, the new prices will be effective from 1st September. .

