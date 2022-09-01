 
world
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Madrassa in India demolished over alleged al-Qaeda links

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

A private madrassah in Indias Assam was razed over alleged links with Al-Qaeda. — Screengrab via Twitter
A private madrassah in India's Assam was razed over alleged links with Al-Qaeda. — Screengrab via Twitter

A private madrassa in India's Assam was razed over alleged links with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), reported Hindustan Times.

The outlet reported that this was the third private institute to be demolished for alleged connection with terrorist organisations.

Two imams at the madrassa alleged to the police that one of the teachers, had links with terror groups. On August 26, Rahman was arrested based on these allegations.

District superintendent of police (SP) Swapnaneel Deka said that the police found incriminating documents during a raid that suggested links with terrorist groups.

Almost 200 students had to be sent home after a notice about the demolition was issued on Tuesday.

“Besides, the madrasa on private land was constructed without following necessary provisions and permits. Therefore, it was demolished under provisions of the Disaster Management Act,” said the SP.

More From World:

Sri Lanka gains IMF's provisional agreement for $2.9 bln loan

Sri Lanka gains IMF's provisional agreement for $2.9 bln loan
China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, says UN

China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, says UN
Two Pakistanis among eight held in Saudi Arabia's 'biggest' drug bust

Two Pakistanis among eight held in Saudi Arabia's 'biggest' drug bust
Mourners mark Princess Diana's death in Paris, 25 years on

Mourners mark Princess Diana's death in Paris, 25 years on
Queen Elizabeth to break tradition on appointment of new British prime minister

Queen Elizabeth to break tradition on appointment of new British prime minister
Maths teacher tied to tree, beaten up for giving poor marks

Maths teacher tied to tree, beaten up for giving poor marks
Taliban celebrate anniversary of foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Taliban celebrate anniversary of foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Oil prices inch higher as US fuel inventories fall, dollar weakens

Oil prices inch higher as US fuel inventories fall, dollar weakens
Taiwan vows to 'counter-attack' if China's forces enter its territory

Taiwan vows to 'counter-attack' if China's forces enter its territory
Indian weddings may help Thailand's tourism sector make more money

Indian weddings may help Thailand's tourism sector make more money
Malaysia's Mahathir, 97, in hospital after testing positive for COVID

Malaysia's Mahathir, 97, in hospital after testing positive for COVID
Elon Musk tries to terminate $44bn merger agreement with Twitter again

Elon Musk tries to terminate $44bn merger agreement with Twitter again

Latest

view all