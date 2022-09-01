Elton John pays tribute to Princess Diana on 25th death anniversary with throwback pic

Music icon Sir Elton John marked the 25th anniversary of his close friend Princess Diana’s death on Wednesday (31 August) with a heartfelt throwback photo.

The 75-year-old singer, who was close with the royal, share a photo of the pair together in a Christmas setting. The two were seen smiling with wide grins as they posed for the camera.

The Cold Heart singer captioned the post on Instagram, "You will always be missed."





In the picture, Diana looked stunning in an all-blue dazzling blazer. Elton, meanwhile, looked his best in an all-blue outfit, that he finished off with a pair of wide-framed glasses.

Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, was 36 when she died in a tragic car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997.

Following her death in 1997, Sir Elton performed at Diana’s funeral. The song Candle In The Wind’s lyrics were also adapted to reflect princess’ life.

The song tapped into the nation’s grief and went on to become the biggest-selling single in UK chart history up to that date.