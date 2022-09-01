 
Thursday Sep 01 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘hanging out’ with Bella Hadid sparks romance rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio is sparking romance speculations while hanging out with Gigi Hadid amid his breakup with Camila Morrone after four years of dating, claims source.

A source revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine about the couple’s romantic affair.

“Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer,” claimed the source.

Reportedly, the source informed that the supermodel and the Titanic star have been acquainted with each other for several years.

“They’re super attracted to each other. She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude,” explained the insider.

Another source however told magazine that the two stars have “a lot of mutual friends” and they are only “hanging out as good pals”.

The source also noted that DiCaprio might be attracted to Hadid because “she’s got more priorities than just having a boyfriend”.

For the unversed, the 27-year-old model is a mother of two-year-old daughter whom she shared with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

