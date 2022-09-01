 
health
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Drinking black tea helps reduce risk of early death: study

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

A representational image. — AFP/File
A representational image. — AFP/File 

  • Study analyses data of nearly 500,000 individuals.
  • Drinking two cups of tea a day lowers risk of dying from any illness including heart disease and stroke.
  • Research says milk tea does not benefit as much as black tea.

A recent study found that drinking tea without milk reduces the risk of death from any cause. 

The study, which was published in Annals of Internal Medicine, analysed data from nearly 500,000 individuals obtained from the UK Biobank. 

Related items

The results indicated that drinking black tea reduced the risk of death from any disease.

The researchers monitored the people for 11 years and came to the conclusion that drinking two cups of black tea a day lowers the risk of dying from any illnesses, including heart disease and stroke.

It is unclear if it helps those who have cancer or respiratory system diseases, however, it benefits everyone. 

According to the researchers, tea with milk does not benefit as much as black tea. 

More From Health:

Are oral insulin pills finally here?

Are oral insulin pills finally here?
Flood situation highly likely to boost disease spread as Pakistan battles health threats: WHO

Flood situation highly likely to boost disease spread as Pakistan battles health threats: WHO
'Allergic to gravity': This woman faints up to 10 times a day

'Allergic to gravity': This woman faints up to 10 times a day
Half the world's healthcare lacks basic hygiene services, says UN

Half the world's healthcare lacks basic hygiene services, says UN
Why did New York ban whipped creams for those under 21?

Why did New York ban whipped creams for those under 21?
Does playing music as a child make you smarter as an adult?

Does playing music as a child make you smarter as an adult?
'It felt like my insides were crying': China COVID curbs hit youth mental health

'It felt like my insides were crying': China COVID curbs hit youth mental health
Common drink that raises risk of heart disease by 42%

Common drink that raises risk of heart disease by 42%
Polio cripples another child in Pakistan

Polio cripples another child in Pakistan
Here is why you should not take a shower during thunderstorm

Here is why you should not take a shower during thunderstorm
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for COVID-19 vaccine patent infringement

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for COVID-19 vaccine patent infringement
US monkeypox cases may be peaking, experts say

US monkeypox cases may be peaking, experts say

Latest

view all