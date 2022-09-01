Drinking black tea helps reduce risk of early death: study

A representational image. — AFP/File

Study analyses data of nearly 500,000 individuals.

Drinking two cups of tea a day lowers risk of dying from any illness including heart disease and stroke.

Research says milk tea does not benefit as much as black tea.

A recent study found that drinking tea without milk reduces the risk of death from any cause.

The study, which was published in Annals of Internal Medicine, analysed data from nearly 500,000 individuals obtained from the UK Biobank.

The results indicated that drinking black tea reduced the risk of death from any disease.



The researchers monitored the people for 11 years and came to the conclusion that drinking two cups of black tea a day lowers the risk of dying from any illnesses, including heart disease and stroke.

It is unclear if it helps those who have cancer or respiratory system diseases, however, it benefits everyone.

According to the researchers, tea with milk does not benefit as much as black tea.