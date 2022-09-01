 
world
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

'No Muslim delivery person': Internet slams customer in India for 'bigotry'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

The head of an organisation of workers, Shaik Salauddin published the screenshot of the order request on Twitter and urged Swiggy to take an action. — Twitter
The head of an organisation of workers, Shaik Salauddin published the screenshot of the order request on Twitter and urged Swiggy to take an action. — Twitter

Social media users are calling out a customer's bigotry who asked the restaurant to not send a Muslim delivery person.

The customer had added the request in the instruction section while ordering food on an app-based delivery platform Swiggy.

The head of an organisation of workers, Shaik Salauddin published the screenshot of the order request on Twitter and urged Swiggy to take an action. Salauddin said that they wanted to deliver food to "one and all" regardless of their religion.

"Dear @Swiggy please take a stand against such a bigoted request," he tweeted.

"We (Delivery workers) are here to deliver food to one and all, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh." 

While the app has not responded yet, many on Twitter have expressed outrage at the discrimination.

A Congress MP from Karnataka voiced himself on the microblogging platform saying, "Platform companies cannot sit back and watch as gig workers face such blatant bigotry in the name of religion."

Netizens have expressed their disappointment in the comment section of the post.

Senior editor at News18, Pallavi Goswami said: "This man must be black listed - no one should deliver here."

"Name and shame him/her. If they're so shameless and make this request, then there is no harm in naming them," said a user.

NDTV reported that the incident was not new. In 2019, another app-based food delivery service Zomato received a similar request. Zomato was praised for the step it took against the man who cancelled the order because the delivery person belonged to a different religion.

More From World:

Man rapes pregnant cow in India

Man rapes pregnant cow in India
WATCH: Madrassa in India demolished over alleged al-Qaeda links

WATCH: Madrassa in India demolished over alleged al-Qaeda links
China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, says UN

China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, says UN
Two Pakistanis among eight held in Saudi Arabia's 'biggest' drug bust

Two Pakistanis among eight held in Saudi Arabia's 'biggest' drug bust
Mourners mark Princess Diana's death in Paris, 25 years on

Mourners mark Princess Diana's death in Paris, 25 years on
Queen Elizabeth to break tradition on appointment of new British prime minister

Queen Elizabeth to break tradition on appointment of new British prime minister
Maths teacher tied to tree, beaten up for giving poor marks

Maths teacher tied to tree, beaten up for giving poor marks
Taliban celebrate anniversary of foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Taliban celebrate anniversary of foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Oil prices inch higher as US fuel inventories fall, dollar weakens

Oil prices inch higher as US fuel inventories fall, dollar weakens
Taiwan vows to 'counter-attack' if China's forces enter its territory

Taiwan vows to 'counter-attack' if China's forces enter its territory
Indian weddings may help Thailand's tourism sector make more money

Indian weddings may help Thailand's tourism sector make more money
Malaysia's Mahathir, 97, in hospital after testing positive for COVID

Malaysia's Mahathir, 97, in hospital after testing positive for COVID

Latest

view all