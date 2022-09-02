 
sports
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Sports Desk

'Confused, terrified': Rohit Sharma 'won't stay captain for too long', Mohammad Hafeez says

By
Sports Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Pakistans former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (left) and  Indian captain Rohit Sharma. — AFP/ICC
Pakistan's former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said that Indian captain Rohit Sharma's stint as the skipper of the Men In Blue "cannot go on for too long" despite him leading the team unbeaten to the Super 4s of the Asia Cup.

In conversation during an expert panel on PTV Sports, Hafeez said that when he saw Sharma's body language during the toss against Pakistan, he was "weak, confused, and terrified".

Hafeez claimed that he could not see the "Sharma who loved to play cricket and enjoyed the game".

The former skipper said, in his opinion, Sharma's captaincy was increasing the pressure on him and he was facing several difficulties.

"If you see his form, it is declining; if you take a look at his recent IPL stint, it was bad, and after that when he came to international cricket, his form hasn't come back yet," he said.

Hafeez said despite Sharma's resolve to play positively, it has neither manifested in the team, nor his form and body language. "It's easy to talk, but following up on it is not easy."

"I feel that it will be tough for Rohit to continue his captaincy. I don't think he can hold on for too long. I know this from experience, that when you are a captain, there are several pressures on you."

"He can still perform good for India, but since he became captain, his [performance] has gradually gone down."

India have moved into the Asia Cup Super Four stage with a comfortable win over Hong Kong and after defeating Pakistan in their opening match.

