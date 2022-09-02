 
Sci-Tech
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Reuters

WhatsApp bans 2.4 million Indian accounts in July: report

By
Reuters

Friday Sep 02, 2022

A man walks past a hoarding of the WhatsApp application installed at a skywalk in Mumbai, India, August 26, 2021. — Reuters
A man walks past a hoarding of the WhatsApp application installed at a skywalk in Mumbai, India, August 26, 2021. — Reuters

  • WhatsApp bans 2.39 million accounts in July, highest so far this year.
  • 1.42 million were "proactively banned," before any reports from users.
  • WhatsApp had taken down 2.21 million accounts in India in June.

BENGALURU: WhatsApp banned 2.39 million Indian accounts in July, the highest so far this year, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging app said late on Thursday in its monthly report.

The Asian nation's stricter IT laws have made it necessary for large digital platforms to publish compliance reports every month.

Draft rules circulated in June proposed setting up a panel to hear user appeals, and said that significant social media messaging platforms shall allow identification of the first originator of information if directed by courts to do so.

Of the accounts barred, 1.42 million were "proactively banned," before any reports from users. 

Several accounts were banned based on complaints received through the company's grievances channel and the tools and resources it uses to detect such offences, the social media platform said. In July, WhatsApp received a total of 574 grievance reports.

The messaging platform, which has been criticised earlier for spreading fake news and hate speech in the country, as well as elsewhere in the world, had taken down 2.21 million accounts in India in June.

More From Sci-Tech:

Twitter will roll out long-awaited edit button to paid subscribers

Twitter will roll out long-awaited edit button to paid subscribers
US export ban on some advanced AI chips to hit China tech majors

US export ban on some advanced AI chips to hit China tech majors
NASA to make second attempt at launching Artemis moon rocket on Saturday

NASA to make second attempt at launching Artemis moon rocket on Saturday
New Twitter feature lets you customise audience of your tweets

New Twitter feature lets you customise audience of your tweets
This flying car will take to the skies soon

This flying car will take to the skies soon
Amazon, Google slam Microsoft's cloud computing changes

Amazon, Google slam Microsoft's cloud computing changes
Stunning view of Phantom Galaxy captured by Webb telescope

Stunning view of Phantom Galaxy captured by Webb telescope
Parched UAE turns to science to squeeze more rainfall from clouds

Parched UAE turns to science to squeeze more rainfall from clouds
Scientists find clues to what makes 'immortal jellyfish' immortal

Scientists find clues to what makes 'immortal jellyfish' immortal
Musk sends fresh letter to scrap Twitter deal after whistleblower claims

Musk sends fresh letter to scrap Twitter deal after whistleblower claims
India's Reliance to develop new smartphone with Google in $25 bln 5G push

India's Reliance to develop new smartphone with Google in $25 bln 5G push
Google offers 15,000 scholarships to Pakistani youth annually

Google offers 15,000 scholarships to Pakistani youth annually

Latest

view all