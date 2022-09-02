 
world
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Reuters

Fossilised tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel

By
Reuters

Friday Sep 02, 2022

A fossilised tusk from a giant prehistoric elephant that once roamed around the Mediterranean has emerged from an excavation site, offering what archaeologists said was a rare insight into the life of early inhabitants of the area, in Revadim, southern Israel, August 31, 2022. — Reuters
A fossilised tusk from a giant prehistoric elephant that once roamed around the Mediterranean has emerged from an excavation site, offering what archaeologists said was a rare insight into the life of early inhabitants of the area, in Revadim, southern Israel, August 31, 2022. — Reuters

  • The elephant's tusk is 2.5 metre-long.
  • It is estimated to be around half a million years old.
  • Now-extinct species was part of rich fauna of area.

JERUSALEM: A fossilised tusk from a giant prehistoric elephant that once roamed around the Mediterranean has emerged from an excavation site in southern Israel, offering what archaeologists said was a rare insight into the life of early inhabitants of the area.

The 2.5 metre-long tusk from the ancient straight-tusked elephant (Palaeoloxodon antiquus) is estimated to be around half a million years old and was found in an area where stone and flint tools and other animal remains have been recovered.

"This is the largest complete fossil tusk ever found at a prehistoric site in Israel or the Near East," Israel Antiquities Authority prehistorian Avi Levy, the director of the excavation, said in a statement.

Related items

The now-extinct species, much larger than African elephants, was part of the rich fauna of the area, including wild cattle and horses, deer, wild boars and hippopotamuses and was hunted by humans for food and possibly for symbolic purposes.

"We anticipate that the discovery of the new tusk in a clear archaeological context will shed light on this issue," said Dr Omry Barzilai from the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Once the conservation process is complete, the tusk will be displayed at a permanent exhibition hall in the National Campus for the Archaeology of Israel in Jerusalem.

More From World:

Rising energy prices could fuel social unrest across Europe this winter

Rising energy prices could fuel social unrest across Europe this winter
Bankrupt Sri Lanka's deposed president 'to return home'

Bankrupt Sri Lanka's deposed president 'to return home'
Biden targets 'extremist' Trump allies as democratic threat in fraught political moment

Biden targets 'extremist' Trump allies as democratic threat in fraught political moment
From Pakistan to Texas, big rains after extreme heat deliver double punch

From Pakistan to Texas, big rains after extreme heat deliver double punch
Man reaches court for divorce as wife gets fat after marriage

Man reaches court for divorce as wife gets fat after marriage
Four-year-old takes gun to school in Texas

Four-year-old takes gun to school in Texas
'No Muslim delivery person': Internet slams customer in India for 'bigotry'

'No Muslim delivery person': Internet slams customer in India for 'bigotry'
Man rapes pregnant cow in India

Man rapes pregnant cow in India
WATCH: Madrassa in India demolished over alleged al-Qaeda links

WATCH: Madrassa in India demolished over alleged al-Qaeda links
China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, says UN

China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, says UN
Two Pakistanis among eight held in Saudi Arabia's 'biggest' drug bust

Two Pakistanis among eight held in Saudi Arabia's 'biggest' drug bust
Mourners mark Princess Diana's death in Paris, 25 years on

Mourners mark Princess Diana's death in Paris, 25 years on

Latest

view all