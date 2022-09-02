 
world
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Reuters

Rising energy prices could fuel social unrest across Europe this winter

By
Reuters

Friday Sep 02, 2022


Workers sit in front of a banner reading Stop the Inflation Monster at the Burchardkai Container Terminal as they go on strike for higher wages in the harbour in Hamburg, Germany, June 9, 2022. — Reuters
Workers sit in front of a banner reading "Stop the Inflation Monster" at the Burchardkai Container Terminal as they go on strike for higher wages in the harbour in Hamburg, Germany, June 9, 2022. — Reuters 

  • Europe's wealthiest nations face rising risks of civil unrest over winter.
  • Countries with biggest projected increase in risk include Switzerland, Netherlands.
  • From peaceful movements to violent protests, rise in prices of staple foods also explained increase in social discontent.

LONDON: Europe's wealthiest nations face rising risks of civil unrest over the winter, including street protests and demonstrations, due to high energy prices and mounting costs of living, according to a risk consultancy firm.

Both Germany and Norway are some of the developed economies experiencing disruptions to everyday life because of labour actions, a trend already seen in the United Kingdom, Verisk Maplecroft's principal analyst Torbjorn Soltvedt told Reuters.

Verisk's latest report on its civil unrest index found more than 50% of the almost 200 countries covered experienced an increase in mass mobilisations risk between the second and the third quarter of 2022, the largest quantity of nations since the firm released the index in 2016.

Related items

The list of countries with the biggest projected increase in risk included Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland and the Netherlands, according to the report released on Friday.

"Over the winter, it wouldn't come as a surprise if some of the developed nations in Europe start to see more serious forms of civil unrest," Soltvedt said.

Russia's war in Ukraine since Feb. 24 has accelerated a rise in food prices, which hit an all-time record in February and again in March. Energy prices also rose sharply with Europe finding itself at the centre of the fallout. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine "a special military operation."

"And we still have some of the fallout from the COVID pandemic playing into this, with existing supply chain disruptions," chief analyst Jimena Blanco added.

Devastating droughts and low water levels connected to climate change in many parts of the world have exacerbated high food and energy prices.

From peaceful movements to violent protests, the rise in prices of staple foods also explained the increase in social discontent spanning developed and emerging markets alike, according to the report.

Mauritius, Cyprus and Ukraine have experienced the largest increase in social unrest in the third quarter versus the second quarter, with Russia in the seventh place and Norway in the thirteenth place of the list.

More From World:

Bankrupt Sri Lanka's deposed president 'to return home'

Bankrupt Sri Lanka's deposed president 'to return home'
Biden targets 'extremist' Trump allies as democratic threat in fraught political moment

Biden targets 'extremist' Trump allies as democratic threat in fraught political moment
From Pakistan to Texas, big rains after extreme heat deliver double punch

From Pakistan to Texas, big rains after extreme heat deliver double punch
Man reaches court for divorce as wife gets fat after marriage

Man reaches court for divorce as wife gets fat after marriage
Four-year-old takes gun to school in Texas

Four-year-old takes gun to school in Texas
'No Muslim delivery person': Internet slams customer in India for 'bigotry'

'No Muslim delivery person': Internet slams customer in India for 'bigotry'
Man rapes pregnant cow in India

Man rapes pregnant cow in India
WATCH: Madrassa in India demolished over alleged al-Qaeda links

WATCH: Madrassa in India demolished over alleged al-Qaeda links
China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, says UN

China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, says UN
Two Pakistanis among eight held in Saudi Arabia's 'biggest' drug bust

Two Pakistanis among eight held in Saudi Arabia's 'biggest' drug bust
Mourners mark Princess Diana's death in Paris, 25 years on

Mourners mark Princess Diana's death in Paris, 25 years on
Queen Elizabeth to break tradition on appointment of new British prime minister

Queen Elizabeth to break tradition on appointment of new British prime minister

Latest

view all