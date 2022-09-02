England announce T20I squad for Pakistan

England men's white-ball captain Jos Buttler. — ECB website

Jos Butler will lead England against Pakistan.

Butler expected to join during latter stages of series.

In his absence, Moeen Ali will lead the squad.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced the squad for the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan, which gets underway later this month in Karachi.

The England Men's selection panel have also named the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia starting in October, a statement from the ECB said.

Seam bowlers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have recovered from their respective injuries and have been named in both squads. Both players last played for England during the Test tour of the West Indies back in March.

Two players named in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad, Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingstone (ankle), will continue their rehab and will not tour Pakistan ahead of the World Cup but remain on track to be fit for the tournament in Australia.



England captain Jos Buttler, recovering from a calf injury, will tour Pakistan, but he is expected to be available to play during the latter stages of the seven-match series.

In Buttler's absence, Moeen Ali will captain the side.

Five uncapped players have been announced for the first tour to Pakistan since 2005. Kent batter Jordan Cox is joined alongside Middlesex seamer Tom Helm, Surrey right-handed bat Will Jacks, Warwickshire quick Olly Stone and Lancashire seamer Luke Wood.

The touring party will fly to Pakistan on 14 September.

England's T20I squad

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali (vice-captain), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood

England T20 World Cup squad

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Travelling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

Schedule of Pakistan tour

1st T20: Pakistan v England, 20 September, National Stadium, Karachi

2nd T20: Pakistan v England, 22 September, National Stadium, Karachi

3rd T20: Pakistan v England, 23 September, National Stadium, Karachi

4th T20: Pakistan v England, 25 September, National Stadium, Karachi

5th T20: Pakistan v England, 28 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

6th T20: Pakistan v England, 30 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

7th T20: Pakistan v England, 2 October, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore