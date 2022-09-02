 
world
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Reuters

Blast at Afghan mosque kills cleric, civilians: police

By
Reuters

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Scene of carnage inside the Afghan mosque in Kandahar in this undated photo. — Twitter/File
Scene of carnage inside the Afghan mosque in Kandahar in this undated photo. — Twitter/File

  • High-profile pro-Taliban cleric Mujib Rahman Ansari killed in blast.
  • Incident takes place in city of Herat in Western Afghanistan.
  • No group immediately claimed responsibility for Friday's blast.

KABUL: A blast outside a mosque in the city of Herat in Western Afghanistan on Friday killed a high-profile pro-Taliban cleric as well as civilians, police said.

"Mujib Rahman Ansari, with some of his guards and civilians, have been killed on their way toward the mosque," said Herat's police spokesperson Mahmood Rasoli.

Rasoli did not say how many casualties the blast caused. There was also no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's blast.

Related items

Al Jazeera Media Network, citing unnamed sources, said 14 people had been killed.

Mujib Rahman Ansari had spoken strongly in defence of the Taliban at a large gathering of thousands of scholars and elders organised by the group in late June, condemning anyone who stood against their administration.

The Taliban say they have improved security in the country since taking power around a year ago, but there have been several blasts in recent months, some of them targeting busy mosques during prayers. 

The United Nations has raised concerns about the growing number of attacks and some blasts have been claimed by a local branch of Daesh.

More From World:

Rising energy prices could fuel social unrest across Europe this winter

Rising energy prices could fuel social unrest across Europe this winter
Bankrupt Sri Lanka's deposed president 'to return home'

Bankrupt Sri Lanka's deposed president 'to return home'
Fossilised tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel

Fossilised tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel
Biden targets 'extremist' Trump allies as democratic threat in fraught political moment

Biden targets 'extremist' Trump allies as democratic threat in fraught political moment
From Pakistan to Texas, big rains after extreme heat deliver double punch

From Pakistan to Texas, big rains after extreme heat deliver double punch
Man reaches court for divorce as wife gets fat after marriage

Man reaches court for divorce as wife gets fat after marriage
Four-year-old takes gun to school in Texas

Four-year-old takes gun to school in Texas
'No Muslim delivery person': Internet slams customer in India for 'bigotry'

'No Muslim delivery person': Internet slams customer in India for 'bigotry'
Man rapes pregnant cow in India

Man rapes pregnant cow in India
WATCH: Madrassa in India demolished over alleged al-Qaeda links

WATCH: Madrassa in India demolished over alleged al-Qaeda links
China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, says UN

China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, says UN
Two Pakistanis among eight held in Saudi Arabia's 'biggest' drug bust

Two Pakistanis among eight held in Saudi Arabia's 'biggest' drug bust

Latest

view all