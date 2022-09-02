 
WATCH: Man kidnaps newborn baby from hospital in India

Friday Sep 02, 2022

A newborn child was allegedly stolen from a hospital in India by a man who disguised himself as a medical staff member, reported India Today.

The baby was stolen from Meerut's Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College Hospital. The infant's parents said that the man pretended to be an employee and took the child for vaccination.

Fortunately, the incident was recorded on the CCTV camera of the hospital.

The father, Neenu, filed a complaint where he explained that his wife Dolly delivered their son at the hospital in the afternoon. 

The next day, a man posed as a medical staff said the baby had to be vaccinated after which Dolly handed the baby to him.

When the infant did not return for a long time, the search for him began. Thankfully, the child was recovered, India Today quoted Inspector Bacchu Singh of the Medical Station.

The accused has been identified as a young man named Deepak but is still missing.

