Bride sets priorities straight, prefers pasta over groom

Bride Parul busy enjoying a platter of pasta. — Instagram/ houseofbride

Across the globe, weddings are considered joyous occasions and the bride and groom are usually very excited about their big day.

However, a bride in India has recently surprised a lot of netizens by setting her priorities straight by choosing the food she loves over her groom.

In the video, which was uploaded by an Indian page named "The House Of Bride" a woman — dressed up in a beautiful light-pink and gold bridal outfit that she teamed with gold jewellery and heavy makeup — could be seen enjoying a platter of pasta.

The person filming the clip could be heard asking the bride "so here we go... food first, Parul?"

In response, the bride smiled and said: "Pasta first, marriage second."

The video garnered several hearts and laugh emojis from users.

This isn't the first time that a bride has gone viral for showing her love for food on her big day. Last year, another woman's video had gone viral in which she could be seen enjoying some french fries while all dressed up for her wedding.

When someone informed her that her barat had arrived and the groom was waiting, she responded by saying that "food was more important" and "where would the groom go? I have to eat first."





