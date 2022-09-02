 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana branded ‘trendsetter’ after wearing $17 million necklace as a headband

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Princess Diana branded ‘trendsetter’ after wearing $17 million necklace as a headband
Princess Diana branded ‘trendsetter’ after wearing $17 million necklace as a headband

Twenty-five years after the tragic passing of Princess Diana, the late Princess of Wales still remains one of the biggest style icons in the world.

Diana redefined the royal ways of fashioning and was declared a trendsetter for generations. From the iconic ‘revenge dress’ to opting not to wear gloves on official visits, Lady Di wasn’t afraid to make a statement with every piece in her collection.

However, it was actually a $17 million jewelry innovation that labeled Diana a true trendsetter. The princess was presented with a royal family heirloom necklace, which she wore as a headband while attending a gala dinner in Melbourne, Australia, with her then-husband Prince Charles in 1985.

Diana paired the iconic jewelry with her gorgeous teal satin evening gown - made by her wedding dress designers, David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

Princess Diana branded ‘trendsetter’ after wearing $17 million necklace as a headband

The art deco diamond and emerald choker - once belonged to Queen Mary – was a wedding gift to Diana from Queen Elizabeth upon her joining the royal family.

The last time Princess Diana wore the famous choker was on July 1, 1997, at a low-key gala that took place at London’s Tate Gallery to mark her 36th birthday. She paired the choker with a black floor-length beaded gown.

More From Entertainment:

Eve Barlow ‘forced’ to appease ‘monster’ Amber Heard

Eve Barlow ‘forced’ to appease ‘monster’ Amber Heard
Willow Smith follows mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s footsteps amid ‘racism and death threats’

Willow Smith follows mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s footsteps amid ‘racism and death threats’
BBC donates $1.64 million generated from controversial Diana interview

BBC donates $1.64 million generated from controversial Diana interview
BTS concert in Busan switches location amid fans' concerns: report

BTS concert in Busan switches location amid fans' concerns: report
Prince Harry has been dealing with ‘mental turmoil’ since Diana’s death, royal analyst

Prince Harry has been dealing with ‘mental turmoil’ since Diana’s death, royal analyst
Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Bones and All’ premieres at Venice Film Festival

Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Bones and All’ premieres at Venice Film Festival
Emilia Clarke replaces Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’? Fan-made poster sparks frenzy

Emilia Clarke replaces Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’? Fan-made poster sparks frenzy

Meghan Markle branded ‘Hollywood trophy wife’ to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle branded ‘Hollywood trophy wife’ to Prince Harry
Nicola Peltz asked Victoria Beckham to design wedding dress with no intention of wearing it

Nicola Peltz asked Victoria Beckham to design wedding dress with no intention of wearing it
Amber Heard ‘renting’ baby Oonagh amid Johnny Depp battle

Amber Heard ‘renting’ baby Oonagh amid Johnny Depp battle
Queen Elizabeth will not attend event in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth will not attend event in Scotland
Ghislaine Maxwell is 'gifted' luxury job in jail, has done 'Shawshank Redemption'

Ghislaine Maxwell is 'gifted' luxury job in jail, has done 'Shawshank Redemption'

Latest

view all