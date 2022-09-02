Princess Diana branded ‘trendsetter’ after wearing $17 million necklace as a headband

Twenty-five years after the tragic passing of Princess Diana, the late Princess of Wales still remains one of the biggest style icons in the world.

Diana redefined the royal ways of fashioning and was declared a trendsetter for generations. From the iconic ‘revenge dress’ to opting not to wear gloves on official visits, Lady Di wasn’t afraid to make a statement with every piece in her collection.

However, it was actually a $17 million jewelry innovation that labeled Diana a true trendsetter. The princess was presented with a royal family heirloom necklace, which she wore as a headband while attending a gala dinner in Melbourne, Australia, with her then-husband Prince Charles in 1985.

Diana paired the iconic jewelry with her gorgeous teal satin evening gown - made by her wedding dress designers, David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

The art deco diamond and emerald choker - once belonged to Queen Mary – was a wedding gift to Diana from Queen Elizabeth upon her joining the royal family.

The last time Princess Diana wore the famous choker was on July 1, 1997, at a low-key gala that took place at London’s Tate Gallery to mark her 36th birthday. She paired the choker with a black floor-length beaded gown.