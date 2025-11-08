Robert Pattinson jokes about competing with Gen Z

Robert Pattinson says he wants to play 17 again

Robert Pattinson jokes he wants to play teenage roles again.

The 39-year-old actor recently sat down with his Die My Love costar Jennifer Lawrence, 35, for a new video interview with Vanity Fair.

The pair discussed everything from Twilight to generational labels, with Pattinson joking that he’d happily steal a few jobs from younger actors if given the chance.

At one point, Lawrence asked if he’d ever reprise his role as Edward Cullen, but only if directors Josh and Benny Safdie were behind it. “Oh yeah, for sure,” he replied.

Lawrence laughed and told him, “I don’t think you should,” to which, Pattinson doubled down, “It would be great! I like taking jobs from younger actors. I do. I want to play 17 again.”

He then jokingly referenced Zac Efron’s 2009 comedy 17 Again, adding, “There’s a movie. Zac’s movie.”

Lawrence then teased the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire star about his supposed Gen Z tendencies.

“I did think it was insane when you cold FaceTimed me,” she said. “I was like, ‘It’s crazy to cold FaceTime somebody,’ and you were like, ‘No, it’s Gen Z.’”

“As in, I’m Gen Z,” Pattinson replied confidently.

“Do you wish you were Gen Z?” Lawrence asked. “I am,” he insisted, at which she shot back, “You’re not Gen Z, you’re a millennial… but I believe that you believe that you’re Gen Z.”

When pressed about his birth year, Pattinson went on to joke, “it doesn’t matter.”