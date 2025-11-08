Reba McEntire loves returning to 'Happy's Place' set

Reba McEntire calls 'Happy's Place' set 'home'

Reba McEntire has opened up about Happy's Place.

As the show returns with its season 2, the actress told People Magazine that she loves returning to the set.

She said, "It's natural. Anytime I get to step on that set, I feel like home. It's my happy place."

McEntire shares the experience with her fiancé Rex Linn as both star in the show together. The actress said, "Driving to work with Rex and doing the show, the rehearsals, drive home, talk about it, rehearse together. That's what's really special for me. I've not had that before."

"We go into my dressing room and we eat lunch or we'll have dinner together. Also on the set, we'll belly up to the bar and have our breakfast," she added.

Calling Linn funny, McEntire said her fiancé have whatever she have. "So if I have my oatmeal, he'll have oatmeal."

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn began dating in 2020 and got engaged in December last year.

The actress and singer also teased that Happy's Palace season 2 is full of surprises. "Where you think it's going, it's not. So stay tuned," she said.