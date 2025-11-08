Kylie Jenner 'shocked' after Timotee Chalamet's silence over their romance in public

Kylie Jenner 'upset' after Timothee Chalamet refuses to talk about her

Kylie Jenner is said to be heartbroken after latest move from her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

Timothee, who has reportedly been dating Kylie since 2023, dodged the questions about their relationship in an interview for Vogue cover. He acknowledged that he wouldn't discuss his personal life.

Now, an insider told Radar Online, "Kylie was really upset by how casually Timothée dismissed the question. She honestly believed they were past the point of hiding things and that he'd want to celebrate their relationship, not act like it doesn't exist."

"She's raging, shocked and heartbroken at the same time, but, as usual, is trying to put a brave face on things by keeping posting 'happy' social media snaps," they added.

As per the insider cracks in Kylie and Timothee's relationship began showing after they spent summer separately.

"They've been on completely different schedules for months, and it's really strained things. Kylie's been the one reaching out, calling, visiting – but she's beginning to feel like she's putting in all the effort," the source revealed.

On the other hand, although Kylie Jenner traveled everywhere to support Timothee Chalamet, he "rarely returns the favor."

"It's starting to really bother her," the source said.