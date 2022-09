The illustration shows captains of qualifying teams in Asia Cup 2022. — Twitter/@CricWick

The Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2022 will start on September 3 (Saturday) with Pakistan, India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka as the qualifying teams.

These teams will face each other in the Super Four stage:

Sept 3 — Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Sept 4 — Pakistan vs India

Sept 6 — India vs Sri Lanka

Sept 7 — Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Sept 8 — India vs Afghanistan

Sept 9 — Pakistan vs Sri Lanka