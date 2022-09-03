Tanya Pardazi: Canadian TikToker who died skydiving after parachute fail

Tanya Pardazi, 21, was a Toronto University student of philosophy. — Social media

Pardazi jumped from a height of 4,000 feet.

Pardazi was semifinalist of Miss Teen Canada 2017.

A young TikToker passed away in an unfortunate accident of skydiving where her main parachute failed to open, reported MailOnline.

Tanya Pardazi, 21, was a Toronto University student of philosophy and had completed a course with Skydive Toronto in Innisfil, Ontario. The course made her eligible to go without a trainer. A friend reported that this was her first time skydiving alone.

Pardazi had jumped from a height of 4,000 feet. Skydive Toronto said that the young influencer opened the main parachute at the wrong time at a low altitude "without the time or altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate".

The organisation said that their student would be missed in the community of new friends she made at the institute.

Skydive Ontario said that the jumper was trained on how to shift to the secondary parachute in case the main one failed. It is unknown why the main parachute malfunctioned.



Pardazi, the semifinalist of Miss Teen Canada 2017, was reported dead as soon as she was taken to the hospital.

A friend told CTV News Toronto that the TikToker was a very adventurous woman for whom "life was too boring".

With 100k followers on the short video platform, Pardazi was truly an internet influencer. She posted content about art history, aliens, and much more.

The friend added that Pardazi's death was a huge shock that was hard to process for everyone.

Her fans were devastated as well. "I hope the afterlife is all that you imagined and more until we meet again," a fan wrote.

"I never met her but she's a huge inspiration for me," said another.