 
world
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Tanya Pardazi: Canadian TikToker who died skydiving after parachute fail

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Tanya Pardazi, 21, was a Toronto University student of philosophy. — Social media
Tanya Pardazi, 21, was a Toronto University student of philosophy. — Social media

  • Tanya Pardazi, 21, was a Toronto University student of philosophy.
  • Pardazi jumped from a height of 4,000 feet.
  • Pardazi was semifinalist of Miss Teen Canada 2017.

A young TikToker passed away in an unfortunate accident of skydiving where her main parachute failed to open, reported MailOnline.

Tanya Pardazi, 21, was a Toronto University student of philosophy and had completed a course with Skydive Toronto in Innisfil, Ontario. The course made her eligible to go without a trainer. A friend reported that this was her first time skydiving alone.

Pardazi had jumped from a height of 4,000 feet. Skydive Toronto said that the young influencer opened the main parachute at the wrong time at a low altitude "without the time or altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate".

The organisation said that their student would be missed in the community of new friends she made at the institute.

Skydive Ontario said that the jumper was trained on how to shift to the secondary parachute in case the main one failed. It is unknown why the main parachute malfunctioned.

Pardazi, the semifinalist of Miss Teen Canada 2017, was reported dead as soon as she was taken to the hospital.

A friend told CTV News Toronto that the TikToker was a very adventurous woman for whom "life was too boring". 

With 100k followers on the short video platform, Pardazi was truly an internet influencer. She posted content about art history, aliens, and much more.

The friend added that Pardazi's death was a huge shock that was hard to process for everyone.

Her fans were devastated as well. "I hope the afterlife is all that you imagined and more until we meet again," a fan wrote.

"I never met her but she's a huge inspiration for me," said another.

More From World:

Nobel laureates' manifesto calls for action against online disinformation

Nobel laureates' manifesto calls for action against online disinformation
California registers world's hottest September day

California registers world's hottest September day
US says new Iran response on nuclear deal 'not constructive'

US says new Iran response on nuclear deal 'not constructive'
Gunmen kidnap Nigerian worshippers attending prayers at mosque

Gunmen kidnap Nigerian worshippers attending prayers at mosque
US angers China with potential $1.1b arms sale to Taiwan

US angers China with potential $1.1b arms sale to Taiwan
US Congress members to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday to help flood victims

US Congress members to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday to help flood victims
India court bails rights activist critical of PM Modi

India court bails rights activist critical of PM Modi
Bride sets priorities straight, prefers pasta over groom

Bride sets priorities straight, prefers pasta over groom
Pakistani, Indian expat win AED 77,777 each in Emirates Draw

Pakistani, Indian expat win AED 77,777 each in Emirates Draw
WATCH: Man kidnaps newborn baby from hospital in India

WATCH: Man kidnaps newborn baby from hospital in India
Myanmar's Suu Kyi gets more jail, hard labour for election fraud

Myanmar's Suu Kyi gets more jail, hard labour for election fraud
VIDEO: Killer's gun jams while trying to assasinate Argentinian VP

VIDEO: Killer's gun jams while trying to assasinate Argentinian VP

Latest

view all