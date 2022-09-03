 
Amber Heard’s lawyer ‘questioning life choices’?

Eagle-eyed netizens point out the precise moment Amber Heard’s lawyers started ‘questioning’ his life choices, right in the middle of the case.

The observation and revelations were made by Twitter users who shared a collection of images featuring Amber Heard’s legal counsel cradling their faces into their hands during the course of the entire trial.

One observer turned to the platform and made a shocking revelation regarding the lawyers’ apparent life choices and the rumoured regrets that were’ sure to have flowed’ in his mind.

He was quoted pointing out, “But really he looked like he was questioning his life choices and having a mental breakdown for entire time”. (sic)

This message came in reference to a comment made by the original user that shared the images, “alright its official, im an Adam Nadelhoft apologist this poor man doesnt want to be there defending amber [skull face emoji] if i see one more person calling him rottenborn jr imma throw hands” (sic)

Check it out Below:

Amber Heard’s lawyer ‘questioning life choices’?


