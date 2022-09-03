Nobel laureates' manifesto calls for action against online disinformation

Social network words and social media logos are seen through magnifier displayed in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. Picture taken May 25, 2021. — Reuters

2021 Nobel laureates and campaigning journalists create 10-point manifesto.

Plan was presented at freedom of expression conference at Nobel Peace Center.

They say technology poses threat to democracy by allowing online disinformation, hate speech and abuse.

Some Nobel peace prize winners have grouped to call on governments to take immediate action against the threat technology poses to democracy by allowing online disinformation, hate speech and abuse, reported The Guardian.

2021 Nobel laureates and campaigning journalists Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa have created a 10-point manifesto which they presented in Oslo on Friday.



The group warned about the "existential threat" to democracies and said that business models were undermining technology's harmful potential.

The plan said that the "Big Tech business model fixated on harvesting people’s data and attention". It added that journalism was undermined due to these models and it "polarised debate in society and political life".

Eight other awardees of the Nobel prize endorsed the proposal. It was presented at the freedom of expression conference at the Nobel Peace Center in Norway.

There were three demands including the demand to end the “surveillance-for-profit” business model. The plan also urged governments and newsrooms to allow independent journalism.

The team had six proposals for the European Union. One of them was to "enforce" tech companies to ensure the end of disinformation. They also called on the UN for the safety and protection of journalists.