Princess Dina's former personal secretary warns royals relying too much on 'political-style' management

The Royal Family should maintain Princess Diana's legacy to ensure a good relationship between the royals and the British public, according to a royal expert.

Dina's former personal secretary warned royals are now relying too much on "political-style" management of their image instead of being more spontaneous and relatable.



Royal expert Patrick Jephson, while speaking to Royally Obsessed, said: "Diana, for all that she was in the media, never had a press secretary.

"We believed that the best PR Diana could get was to go out there, do her work, be seen to do it, and then it would speak for itself. The Diana story goes back to her legacy, it's so visual, that's what makes it so powerful.

"She didn't need pages of explanation to explain what she was doing in Pakistan or in Zimbabwe at a Red Cross feeding station or in the White House."

He continued: "You could see why she was there. This is what I take issue so much about modern royalty – they have invested heavily in political-style image management, and public relations.

"And I think that destroys an essential element in the relationship between the British Royal Family and the British people."

Prince William and Harry's mom Diana was often lauded for her hands-on approach to how she managed and behaved on public outings.