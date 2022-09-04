 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Dina's former personal secretary warns royals relying too much on 'political-style' management

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Princess Dinas former personal secretary warns royals relying too much on political-style management

The Royal Family should maintain Princess Diana's legacy to ensure a good relationship between the royals and the British public, according to a royal expert.

Dina's former personal secretary warned royals are now relying too much on "political-style" management of their image instead of being more spontaneous and relatable.

Royal expert Patrick Jephson, while speaking to Royally Obsessed, said: "Diana, for all that she was in the media, never had a press secretary.

"We believed that the best PR Diana could get was to go out there, do her work, be seen to do it, and then it would speak for itself. The Diana story goes back to her legacy, it's so visual, that's what makes it so powerful.

"She didn't need pages of explanation to explain what she was doing in Pakistan or in Zimbabwe at a Red Cross feeding station or in the White House."

He continued: "You could see why she was there. This is what I take issue so much about modern royalty – they have invested heavily in political-style image management, and public relations.

"And I think that destroys an essential element in the relationship between the British Royal Family and the British people."

Prince William and Harry's mom Diana was often lauded for her hands-on approach to how she managed and behaved on public outings.

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner in pain after Kanye West's serious allegations against her and family

Kris Jenner in pain after Kanye West's serious allegations against her and family
Amber Heard transformed into a figure of hate after losing trial against Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard transformed into a figure of hate after losing trial against Johnny Depp?
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle sends a message to Royal Family

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle sends a message to Royal Family
Drake faces backlash after he called 2020 the ‘hardest year’ in human history

Drake faces backlash after he called 2020 the ‘hardest year’ in human history
Ozzy Osbourne credits his wife Sharon for saving his life

Ozzy Osbourne credits his wife Sharon for saving his life
Willow Smith sheds light on why she had decided to shave her head

Willow Smith sheds light on why she had decided to shave her head
Sofia Vergara looks effortlessly chic in sundress as she steps out in Beverly Hills

Sofia Vergara looks effortlessly chic in sundress as she steps out in Beverly Hills
Jessica Chastain opens up on her ‘life-changing ‘trip to war-torn Ukraine: Photo

Jessica Chastain opens up on her ‘life-changing ‘trip to war-torn Ukraine: Photo
The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel are officially married!

The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel are officially married!
Sylvester Stallone looks calm & cool at brother Frank's concert amid divorce

Sylvester Stallone looks calm & cool at brother Frank's concert amid divorce
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone moves into new apartment after shock split

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone moves into new apartment after shock split

Gigi Hadid leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in white t-shirt and baggy jeans

Gigi Hadid leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in white t-shirt and baggy jeans

Latest

view all