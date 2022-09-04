 
Kate Middleton takes drive near their new Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have finally moved into their new home, Adelaide Cottage near Windsor Castle, just in time for the first week back at school.

This morning, Kate Middleton, 40, was seen driving around the Windsor neighborhood after moving from Kensington Palace with Prince William, and their children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

In pictures, obtained by the MailOnline, the duchess was seen waving as she drove out of her estate earlier today.

Despite the hustle of shifting from one place to a new home, Kate appeared relaxed as she took a drive around the estate in the photos.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace will remain William and Kate's official residence and their working base, which will continue to house their office staff.

The Cambridges have made the move this weekend, ahead of their children starting at their new school, Lambrook co-educational private school, near Ascot in Berkshire.

As per royal sources, Kate and William decided to move from Kensington Palace to offer a normal and independent lifestyle to their children.

“This is very much a decision that two parents have made to give their children the “most normal” start possible. They wanted to be able to give George, Charlotte and Louis a bit more freedom than they have living in central London,” an insider revealed.

