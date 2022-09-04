Prince Harry feeling ‘scared’ of Princess Diana’s 25th death anniversary

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘leaning’ on Meghan Markle to help ‘survive’ Princess Diana’s death anniversary.



Royal author and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop issued this shocking warning.

Dr Dunlop started off by admitting to Express UK, “Families are complicated. Harry is a vulnerable lad – this week we've had the 25th anniversary of Diana's death.”

“We have to remember the horror underneath that. I've been doing a lot of research on the Queen, a big biography published just a few years before Diana died and the anti-Diana tone...we forget how horrible we were about Diana.”

Before concluding Dr Dunlop added, “He's scared and he looks to Meghan for strength, for resourcefulness, for a way out of something he felt trapped in.”