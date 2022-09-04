 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

'House of the Dragon' eying Elizabeth Olsen for season 2?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Elizabeth Olsen is reportedly in talks to feature in House of the Dragon season 2
Elizabeth Olsen is reportedly in talks to feature in 'House of the Dragon' season 2

Marvel famed Elizabeth Olsen is reportedly expected to join the cast of House of the Dragon for season 2, as per media reports.

As per some sources, cited by gossip portal Giant Freaking Robot, the WandaVision actor is eyed by the production of House of the Dragon for its second season, though her role is not revealed yet.

It remains unclear how authentic these claims are.

Interestingly, the Oldboy actor auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen originally in the global hit series Game of Thrones.

Explaining her experience, she said it was an “awful”, saying: "Yes, I auditioned for Game of Thrones."

"I auditioned for, like, the assistant to the casting director in a small room in New York with just a camera on me and them reading the script. I was doing the Khaleesi speech when she comes out of the fire. It was awful. I didn’t get a callback."

Inspired by George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, House of the Dragon started streaming on HBO on August 21.

Emma D’Arcy plays the main role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, with Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen.

Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Rhys Ifans portray Alicent Hightower, Prince Daemon Targaryen, Lord Corlys Velaryon, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, and Otto Hightower.

