What does tennis star Sania Mirza miss?

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza keeps her fans engaged with her funny Reels and gorgeous selfies on Instagram on a regular basis. And her latest post has once again made her fans laugh.

Following her picture-and-video-sharing ritual on the photo-and-video-sharing website, Sania posted a video captioned “when you are on a diet and all you can think of is carbs” followed by food emojis.

Later, the tennis star could be seen lip-syncing to “Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri” — a song by famous Indian singer Himesh Reshammiya.



In the video, Sania was wearing a grey t-shirt with her hair tied in a messy bun.



Her video garnered over 14,288 views just an hour after having been posted. It also accumulated many comments from her followers. Several of them said that they could relate to her.

"Mashallah beautiful video so cute," wrote a user.



"Wow!!! Cutie" wrote another.



One of the fans commented: "Looking as fresh as morning dew."