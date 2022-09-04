 
sports
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
SDSports desk

What does tennis star Sania Mirza miss?

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza keeps her fans engaged with her funny Reels and gorgeous selfies on Instagram on a regular basis. And her latest post has once again made her fans laugh.

Following her picture-and-video-sharing ritual on the photo-and-video-sharing website, Sania posted a video captioned “when you are on a diet and all you can think of is carbs” followed by food emojis.

Related items

Later, the tennis star could be seen lip-syncing to “Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri” — a song by famous Indian singer Himesh Reshammiya.

In the video, Sania was wearing a grey t-shirt with her hair tied in a messy bun.

Her video garnered over 14,288 views just an hour after having been posted. It also accumulated many comments from her followers. Several of them said that they could relate to her.  

"Mashallah beautiful video so cute," wrote a user. 

"Wow!!! Cutie" wrote another. 

One of the fans commented: "Looking as fresh as morning dew." 

More From Sports:

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur retires from T20 internationals

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur retires from T20 internationals
Asia Cup 2022: Who will replace Shahnawaz Dahani in today's crucial clash against India?

Asia Cup 2022: Who will replace Shahnawaz Dahani in today's crucial clash against India?
Shoaib Akhtar suggests Kohli should assess before World Cup if T20 format suits him

Shoaib Akhtar suggests Kohli should assess before World Cup if T20 format suits him
Pak vs Ind: Haris Rauf reveals game plan against India

Pak vs Ind: Haris Rauf reveals game plan against India
Pak vs Ind: Beg you to 'stay away from our king', Babar Azam's fans tell Virat Kohli

Pak vs Ind: Beg you to 'stay away from our king', Babar Azam's fans tell Virat Kohli
Pak vs Ind: Pakistan eye revenge against India in second Asia Cup clash today

Pak vs Ind: Pakistan eye revenge against India in second Asia Cup clash today
Pak vs Ind: What does Shahid Afridi have to say ahead of crucial Asia Cup clash?

Pak vs Ind: What does Shahid Afridi have to say ahead of crucial Asia Cup clash?
Pak vs Ind: India's bowling not 'glamorous' like Pakistan but gets results, says Rahul Dravid

Pak vs Ind: India's bowling not 'glamorous' like Pakistan but gets results, says Rahul Dravid
Pakistan bags three medals on first day of Asian Bodybuilding Championship

Pakistan bags three medals on first day of Asian Bodybuilding Championship
Mendis, Rajapaksa help Sri Lanka seal tense Asia Cup win

Mendis, Rajapaksa help Sri Lanka seal tense Asia Cup win
Pak vs Ind: Indian pacer Avesh Khan's inclusion in doubt ahead of crucial Asia Cup clash

Pak vs Ind: Indian pacer Avesh Khan's inclusion in doubt ahead of crucial Asia Cup clash
Asia Cup 2022: 'Brave and calm' for India showdown, says Mohammd Rizwan

Asia Cup 2022: 'Brave and calm' for India showdown, says Mohammd Rizwan

Latest

view all