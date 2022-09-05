 
Sci-Tech
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Image shows strangely shaped galaxy captured by Hubble Space Telescope

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

This still image photo taken May 13, 2009 and released May 14, 2009 shows the Hubble Space Telescope.— Reuters
This still image photo taken May 13, 2009 and released May 14, 2009 shows the Hubble Space Telescope.— Reuters 

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured the image of a new galaxy which is very irregular in shape, Asteroid News reported.

The photo features a dwarf galaxy named NGC 1156, capturing bright red "blossoms" of star formation. 

The Hubble Space Telescope captured a new photo of a dwarf irregular galaxy called NGC 1156, located 25 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Aries. — ESA/Hubble & NASA
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a new photo of a dwarf irregular galaxy called NGC 1156, located 25 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Aries. — ESA/Hubble & NASA

The irregular galaxy is 25 million light-years away from our planet, situated in the constellation Aries. It has an unconventional structure, which is why the European Space Agency (ESA) called it a "marvel of galactic morphology".

Related items

ESA said the image showed that it lacked "the characteristic 'winding' structure". 

The red glow of the galaxy is due to the outflow of ionised hydrogen gas, while the blossoms show intense star formation. 

Usually, spiral galaxies have a central bulge which has older stars in it. The outsides are made up of flat disks of younger stars. 

While this dwarf galaxy has the same property, its young stars are not contained in the same way. The structure is neither elliptical nor spiral.

Apart from being labelled irregular, the galaxy has also been called isolated as there are no other galaxies close to this one.

More From Sci-Tech:

WATCH: Spinning joy ride breaks mid-air, falls to ground in India

WATCH: Spinning joy ride breaks mid-air, falls to ground in India
Dying of hunger: What is a famine?

Dying of hunger: What is a famine?
Two Russian embassy staff dead, 11 hurt in suicide bomb blast in Kabul

Two Russian embassy staff dead, 11 hurt in suicide bomb blast in Kabul
At least six killed in Afghanistan earthquake

At least six killed in Afghanistan earthquake
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO dies after falling from New York's Jenga tower

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO dies after falling from New York's Jenga tower
China's Sichuan magnitude 6.8 quake kills seven people: state media

China's Sichuan magnitude 6.8 quake kills seven people: state media
Most cafe-crowded city in the world has 600 Starbucks stores

Most cafe-crowded city in the world has 600 Starbucks stores
At least 10 dead, 15 injured in Canada stabbing rampage

At least 10 dead, 15 injured in Canada stabbing rampage
Britain's Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new PM

Britain's Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new PM
Greece blocked over 150,000 migrants this year: minister

Greece blocked over 150,000 migrants this year: minister
FBI found more than 11,000 government records at Trump's Florida home

FBI found more than 11,000 government records at Trump's Florida home
Did UK couple name their baby girl 'pakora'?

Did UK couple name their baby girl 'pakora'?

Latest

view all