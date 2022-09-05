Image shows strangely shaped galaxy captured by Hubble Space Telescope

This still image photo taken May 13, 2009 and released May 14, 2009 shows the Hubble Space Telescope.— Reuters

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured the image of a new galaxy which is very irregular in shape, Asteroid News reported.

The photo features a dwarf galaxy named NGC 1156, capturing bright red "blossoms" of star formation.

The Hubble Space Telescope captured a new photo of a dwarf irregular galaxy called NGC 1156, located 25 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Aries. — ESA/Hubble & NASA

The irregular galaxy is 25 million light-years away from our planet, situated in the constellation Aries. It has an unconventional structure, which is why the European Space Agency (ESA) called it a "marvel of galactic morphology".

ESA said the image showed that it lacked "the characteristic 'winding' structure".



The red glow of the galaxy is due to the outflow of ionised hydrogen gas, while the blossoms show intense star formation.

Usually, spiral galaxies have a central bulge which has older stars in it. The outsides are made up of flat disks of younger stars.

While this dwarf galaxy has the same property, its young stars are not contained in the same way. The structure is neither elliptical nor spiral.

Apart from being labelled irregular, the galaxy has also been called isolated as there are no other galaxies close to this one.