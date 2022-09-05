 
world
Monday Sep 05 2022
WATCH: Spinning joy ride breaks mid-air, falls to ground in India

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Screengrab of the video showing the swing fall. — Hindustan Times
Screengrab of the video showing the swing fall. — Hindustan Times

A fun moment turned into a tragedy when a spinning joyride broke mid-air and crashed to the ground in Mohali city in the Indian state of Punjab, injuring at least 10 people, including children, India Today reported.

The swing fell during a fair in the city, with nearly 50 people on board. The injured were rushed to medical facilities, as reported by News18. A doctor said that five people being treated under their supervision were "not in critical condition."

Eyewitnesses of the accident claimed that no safety measures were taken in organising the fair. 

However, the officials said that the investigation into the matter is underway and anyone found responsible will not be spared.

