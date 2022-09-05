 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
Web Desk

Netflix upcoming series 'The Girls At The Back' drops official trailer

Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Netflix upcoming series 'The Girls At The Back' dropped official trailer

The upcoming Netflix series The Girls At The Back has finally unveiled its first official trailer that is slated to release on September 23, 2022.

The Girls At The Back is a Netflix production series, directed by Steve Rahaman.

This Spanish series is about a group of five female friends who take a beautiful trip aboard before a friend's chemotherapy.


CAST:

  • Maria Rodriguez Soto
  • Mariona Teres
  • Monica Miranda
  • Melina Matthews
  • Macarena García


The trip is all about five friends before the first chemotherapy session starts with one of their friends who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Check out below:



