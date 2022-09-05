Netflix upcoming series 'The Girls At The Back' drops official trailer

Monday Sep 05, 2022
The upcoming Netflix series The Girls At The Back has finally unveiled its first official trailer that is slated to release on September 23, 2022.
The Girls At The Back is a Netflix production series, directed by Steve Rahaman.
This Spanish series is about a group of five female friends who take a beautiful trip aboard before a friend's chemotherapy.
The trip is all about five friends before the first chemotherapy session starts with one of their friends who has been diagnosed with cancer.